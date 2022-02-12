Global Methacrylic Acid Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Methacrylic Acid market was valued at 1141.07 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.04% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Methacrylic acid is an organic compoundabbreviated MAA. This colorless, viscous liquid is a carboxylic acid with an acrid unpleasant odor. It is soluble in warm water and miscible with most organic solvents. Methacrylic acid is produced industrially on a large scale as a precursor to its esters, especially methyl methacrylate (MMA) and poly (methyl methacrylate) (PMMA).Methacrylic Acid market is mainly occupied by Asia companies, the China companies` product is relatively lower in quality and price, and it is shock for the Japan, Korea and Taiwan product. MAA, which is produced using Acetone Cyanohydrin as its main ingredient, is used as a raw material primarily in paint, adhesives, synthetic rubber, and admixture for concrete. With the development of the downstream industries, MAA production keeps increase recent years, some MMA manufacturers entered the MAA industry. With the economic growth of emerging countries, supply of MAA remains tight in Asia, especially China, as well as in North and South America.

By Types:

Liquid Products

Glacial Products

By Applications:

Special Additives

Paint Industry

Rubber Industry

