Global Steel Pipe Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Steel Pipe market was valued at 4536.22 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.24% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Pipes are used mainly for transportation of fluids and gases like water, oil, gas, propane etc. Therefore, the outside and inside diameter is the key measurement and pressure rating is important.TMK Group was the global greatest company in Steel Pipe industry, with the revenue market Share of 8.6% in 2018, followed by Youfa Steel Pipe Group, Nippon Steel, TPCO, JFE Steel Corporation, OMK, Tenaris, Jindal Saw, Hengyang Valin Steel Tube, Severstal, ChelPipe Group, VALLOUREC, Evraz, China Baowu Steel Group, SeAH Holdings Corp, Hyundai Steel, American Cast Iron Pipe Company, Tata Steel, Arabian Pipes Company, Essar Steel and Ispat Industries, Arcelormittal, Zekelman Industries, JSW Steel Ltd, Kingland & Pipeline Technologies, APL Apollo, United States Steel Corporation, Nucor Corporation.

By Market Verdors:

Youfa Steel Pipe Group

TMK Group

Nippon Steel

TPCO

JFE Steel Corporation

OMK

Tenaris

Jindal Saw

Hengyang Valin Steel Tube

Severstal

ChelPipe Group

VALLOUREC

Evraz

China Baowu Steel Group

SeAH Holdings Corp

Hyundai Steel

American Cast Iron Pipe Company

Tata Steel

Arabian Pipes Company

Essar Steel and Ispat Industries

Arcelormittal

Zekelman Industries

JSW Steel Ltd

Kingland & Pipeline Technologies

APL Apollo

United States Steel Corporation

Nucor Corporation

By Types:

Welded Steel Pipe

Seamless Steel Pipe

By Applications:

Water

Oil & Gas

Chemical Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Steel Pipe Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Steel Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Welded Steel Pipe

1.4.3 Seamless Steel Pipe

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Steel Pipe Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Water

1.5.3 Oil & Gas

1.5.4 Chemical Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Steel Pipe Market

1.8.1 Global Steel Pipe Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Steel Pipe Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Steel Pipe Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Steel Pipe Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Steel Pipe Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Steel Pipe Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Steel Pipe Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Steel Pipe Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Steel Pipe Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

