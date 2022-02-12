Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) market was valued at 4580.59 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .85% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/124596/global-polyacrylonitrile-market-2022-609

Polyacrylonitrile is a semicrystalline synthetic polymer resin (acrylic resin). Commonly abbreviated as PAN, Polyacrylonitrile`s empirical formula is (C3H3N)n. It is a hard rigid thermoplastic material that is resistant to most solvents and chemicals, slow to burn and has low permeability to gases. Polyacrylonitrile can also be carbonized for battery applications.AKSA was the world`s biggest manufacturer in the Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) industry, accounted for 14% revenue market share of the global market, followed by Dralon, Mitsubishi Chemical, Aditya Birla Group, Formosa Plastics Corporation, TOYOBO (Exlan), Taekwang, Toray, Kaltex, Montefibre, Pasupati Acrylon, SGL (Fisipe), SDF Group, Indian Acrylics, Sinopec, Jilin Chemical Fiber, CNPC, Jiangsu Zhongxin Group, Zhejiang Hangzhouwan.The top 5 companies had a combined market share of 46% of the global total. China was the largest production area in the world in 2018.

By Market Verdors:

AKSA

Dralon

Mitsubishi Chemical

Aditya Birla Group

Formosa Plastics Corporation

TOYOBO (Exlan)

Taekwang

Toray

Kaltex

Montefibre

Pasupati Acrylon

SGL (Fisipe)

SDF Group

Indian Acrylics

Sinopec

Jilin Chemical Fiber

CNPC

Jiangsu Zhongxin Group

Zhejiang Hangzhouwan

By Types:

Acrylic Staple Fiber

Acrylic Tow

Acrylic Top

By Applications:

Filtration

Textiles

Precursors To Carbon Fiber

Outdoor

Fiber-reinforced Concrete

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/124596/global-polyacrylonitrile-market-2022-609

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Acrylic Staple Fiber

1.4.3 Acrylic Tow

1.4.4 Acrylic Top

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Filtration

1.5.3 Textiles

1.5.4 Precursors To Carbon Fiber

1.5.5 Outdoor

1.5.6 Fiber-reinforced Concrete

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market

1.8.1 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/