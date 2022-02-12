Global Methyl Naphthalene Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Methyl Naphthalene market was valued at 96.24 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .81% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Methyl Naphthalene is a colorless oily liquid with a naphthalene-like odor. It can volatilize with steam. It is flammable, insoluble in water, and easily soluble in ether and ethanol. Relative density (20°C) 1.025, boiling point 245°C, flash point 82.2°C.Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption region, with a consumption market share nearly 62%. Following Asia-Pacific, Europe is the second consumption area with the consumption market share over 20%.

Koppers Inc, Ruetgers, Nippon Steel Chemical, JFE Chemical, BaoChem, etc. are the leaders of the industry and hold key technologies, with high-end customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. They are also the main international exporters. Methyl Naphthalene can be broadly classified into three types: 1-Methylnaphthalene, 2-Methylnaphthalene, etc. The proportion of 2-Methylnaphthalene is about 33%. Methyl Naphthalene is widely used in pharmaceutical intermediate and organic synthesis. The most proportion of Methyl Naphthalene is used in Organic Synthesis, the consumption proportion is about 60%.

By Market Verdors:

Koppers Inc

Ruetgers

Nippon Steel Chemical

JFE Chemical

Hualun

SxtyChem

SinoChem Hebei

BaoChem

WanshidaChem

SinocoalChem

Baoshun

Flint Hills Resources

Crowley Chemical Company

By Types:

1-Methylnaphthalene

2-Methylnaphthalene

By Applications:

Important Intermediate

Organic Synthesis

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

