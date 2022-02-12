Full Body Scanner Market Research Report 2022

The global Full Body Scanner market was valued at 35.88 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 19.02% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Full Body Scanner is a device that detects objects on a person`s body for security screening purposes, without physically removing clothes or making physical contact.The leading manufactures mainly are L3, Smiths Detection, Rapisscan, Adani system and AS&E. L3 is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 30% in 2016. The next is Smiths Detection and Rapisscan. There are mainly two type products of full body scanner market: x-ray scanner, millimeter wave scanner. X-ray Scanner accounts the largest proportion. Geographically, the global full body scanner market has been segmented into US, Europe, Africa, Middle East and other. The US held the largest share in the global full body scanner production market, its revenue of global market exceeds 57% in 2016. The next is Europe.

By Market Verdors:

L3

Smiths Detection

Rapisscan

Adani system

A S&E

Braun

Westminster

ODSecurity

CST

Xscann Technologies

By Types:

X-ray Scanner

Millimeter Wave Scanner

By Applications:

Industrial

Public

Prisons

