Ergometer Exercise Bikes Market Research Report 2022

The global Ergometer Exercise Bikes market was valued at 1161.56 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.98% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ergometer exercise bikes looks like bikes, are also known as exercise bikes, stationary bicycles, cycle ergometers or bike ergometers with saddles and pedals etc. Ergometer exercise bikes are used as exercise equipment for people to strong the body, get rehabilitation, lose weight and test heart rate etc. As a result, ergometer exercise bikes are more installed in hospitals, gym and universities etc. For the fans of fitness, ergometer exercise bikes are also equipped in the households.Market competition is fierce. Although Brunswick Corporation has a big share, the market concentration is relatively low, especially for the sport type ergometer exercise bikes. The top 14 listed companies include Brunswick Corporation, Amer Sports, Nautilus, Johnson Health, Technogym, ICON Health Fitness, BH, Impulse Health, Monark Exercise, Cardiowise, COSMED, Cardioline, Ergosana and Aspel, occupy about 65% of the market. Most sales occurred domestically, import and export of each region is not too much for Europe and North America. While for Asia, import of ergometer exercise bikes is large. Medical type ergometer exercise bikes are consumed more in Europe; sport type ergometer exercise bikes are more favored in North America. In future the major market will still be the two regions.

By Market Verdors:

Brunswick Corporation

Amer Sports

Nautilus

Johnson Health

Technogym

ICON Health Fitness

BH

Impulse Health

Monark Exercise

Cardiowise

COSMED

Cardioline

Ergosana

Aspel

Proxomed

Enraf Nonius

Lode Corival

Medset

NORAV Medical

Shandong Zepu

By Types:

Sport Type

Medical Type

By Applications:

Gym

Households

Hospitals

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ergometer Exercise Bikes Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ergometer Exercise Bikes Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Sport Type

1.4.3 Medical Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ergometer Exercise Bikes Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Gym

1.5.3 Households

1.5.4 Hospitals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Ergometer Exercise Bikes Market

1.8.1 Global Ergometer Exercise Bikes Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ergometer Exercise Bikes Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Ergometer Exercise Bikes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Ergometer Exercise Bikes Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Ergometer Exercise Bikes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Ergometer Exercise Bikes Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Ergometer Exercise Bikes Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

