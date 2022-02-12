February 12, 2022

Global Rosin Ester Market Outlook 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

 

Segment by Type

 

  • Glycerol Ester
  • Pentaerythritol Ester

Segment by Application

 

  • Adhesives
  • Inks and Coatings
  • Chewing Gum
  • Polymer Modification

By Company

 

  • Kraton Corporation
  • DRT
  • Ingevity
  • Eastman
  • Robert Kraemer
  • Lawter
  • Arakawa Chemical
  • Guangdong KOMO
  • Wuzhou Sun Shine
  • Xinsong Resin

Production by Region

 

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

 

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Rosin Ester Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Rosin Ester
1.2 Rosin Ester Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Rosin Ester Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Glycerol Ester
1.2.3 Pentaerythritol Ester
1.3 Rosin Ester Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Rosin Ester Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Adhesives
1.3.3 Inks and Coatings
1.3.4 Chewing Gum
1.3.5 Polymer Modification
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Rosin Ester Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Rosin Ester Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Rosin Ester Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Rosin Ester Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Rosin Ester Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Rosin Ester Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Rosin Ester Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Rosin Ester Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Rosin Ester Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Rosin Ester Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Rosin Ester Market Share by Company

