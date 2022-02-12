Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Research Report 2022

The global Inhaled Nitric Oxide market was valued at 77.31 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.77% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Nitric oxide is a chemical compound in gas form that is sometimes used to treat infants with severe breathing problems associated with narrow blood vessels in the lungs. It works by relaxing smooth muscle to widen (dilate) blood vessels, especially in the lungs. Nitric oxide is usually used together with a breathing machine (ventilator). Inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) is recognized as a potent and selective pulmonary vasodilator that does not decrease systemic vascular tone. The therapeutic application of iNO in human was first described in 1990s. INO therapy was effective to improve oxygenation in infants with persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN). Owing to its selective pulmonary vasodilator effects, iNO therapy is an important treatment for term newborns with hypoxemic respiratory failure due to PPHN. The Food and Drug Administration of the United States of America first approved iNO in 1999 for use as a medical gas to treat hypoxic respiratory failure associated with clinical or echocardiographic evidence of pulmonary hypertension in term and late preterm neonates. Thereafter, iNO therapy is clinically applied to treat PPHN in term and late preterm neonates without consensus. The market is highly concentrated, with high technical and professional level. Key vendors in this market are Mallinckrodt, Praxair and Air Liquide, they are taking up to 91.19% market share in 2017. Inhaled Nitric Oxide types commonly used in this market are 800 ppm and 100 ppm, small players tend to produce lower purity products, such as 1000 ppm or so. According to the research, North America and Europe comprised the biggest consumption areas. Other markets like Japan and China are growing relatively slow. Though the gross margin is high, but with complex production process and acquisition between enterprises, we tend to believe that this market is going to keep the monopoly status in the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Mallinckrodt

Praxair

Air Liquide

By Types:

99.92% Purity

99.99% Purity

By Applications:

ARDS

PPHN

