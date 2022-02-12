Global Spring Balancer Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Spring Balancer market was valued at 104.14 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.62% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Spring Balancers provide constant tension on the cable, accomplished with a spring motor and a tapered drum. The balancer extends or retracts the support cable to follow the tool`s movements. The assembler can reposition the tool, while experiencing comfortable operation and less fatigueAsia-Pacific occupied 47.58% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 24.87% and 20.74% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

By Market Verdors:

Ingersoll Rand

Molex/Aeromotive

TECNA SpA

Nitto kohki

ENDO KOGYO CO.LTD

Hendo Industries

Chenghua

ARO Welding Technologies SAS

POWERMASTER LTD

SAMKOOK

Carl Stahl Kromer

V. . Gram A/S

ZENA

SUMAKE

KITO PWB

By Types:

Light Capacity

Standard Capacity

Large Capacity

By Applications:

Automotive

Accessories Welding

Industrial Assembly Line

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Spring Balancer Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Spring Balancer Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Light Capacity

1.4.3 Standard Capacity

1.4.4 Large Capacity

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Spring Balancer Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Accessories Welding

1.5.4 Industrial Assembly Line

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Spring Balancer Market

1.8.1 Global Spring Balancer Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Spring Balancer Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Spring Balancer Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Spring Balancer Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Spring Balancer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Spring Balancer Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Spring Balancer Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

