Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool Market Research Report 2022

The global Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool market was valued at 1815.04 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.42% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

After the development of lithium-ion cells in the 2000s, lithium-ion batteries have been recently used in the most cases. Lithium-ion cells has two times more energy density than nickel-cadmium cells so it can make them smaller, and they have longer lifetime which gives them stable performance despite frequent charging and discharging. Installed with lithium-ion battery, wireless power tools become more available and are actually being used more and more.The top 3 companies had a combined market share of nearly 75% of the global total in 2018, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

  • Samsung SDI
  • LG Chem
  • Murata
  • TenPower
  • Panasonic
  • Tianjin Lishen Battery
  • BYD
  • Johnson Matthey Battery Systems
  • Toshiba
  • ALT

By Types:

  • Capacity (mAh) 1300
  • Capacity (mAh) 1500
  • Capacity (mAh) 2000
  • Capacity (mAh) 2500

By Applications:

  • Cordless Drills/Drivers
  • Cordless Saws
  • Cordless Grinders
  • Cordless Rotary Hammers

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Capacity (mAh) 1300

1.4.3 Capacity (mAh) 1500

1.4.4 Capacity (mAh) 2000

1.4.5 Capacity (mAh) 2500

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Cordless Drills/Drivers

1.5.3 Cordless Saws

1.5.4 Cordless Grinders

1.5.5 Cordless Rotary Hammers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool Market

1.8.1 Global Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

