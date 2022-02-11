Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool Market Research Report 2022

The global Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool market was valued at 1815.04 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.42% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

After the development of lithium-ion cells in the 2000s, lithium-ion batteries have been recently used in the most cases. Lithium-ion cells has two times more energy density than nickel-cadmium cells so it can make them smaller, and they have longer lifetime which gives them stable performance despite frequent charging and discharging. Installed with lithium-ion battery, wireless power tools become more available and are actually being used more and more.The top 3 companies had a combined market share of nearly 75% of the global total in 2018, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

Murata

TenPower

Panasonic

Tianjin Lishen Battery

BYD

Johnson Matthey Battery Systems

Toshiba

ALT

By Types:

Capacity (mAh) 1300

Capacity (mAh) 1500

Capacity (mAh) 2000

Capacity (mAh) 2500

By Applications:

Cordless Drills/Drivers

Cordless Saws

Cordless Grinders

Cordless Rotary Hammers

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Capacity (mAh) 1300

1.4.3 Capacity (mAh) 1500

1.4.4 Capacity (mAh) 2000

1.4.5 Capacity (mAh) 2500

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Cordless Drills/Drivers

1.5.3 Cordless Saws

1.5.4 Cordless Grinders

1.5.5 Cordless Rotary Hammers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool Market

1.8.1 Global Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

