Flex LED Strip Market Research Report 2022

The global Flex LED Strip market was valued at 706.4 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Flex LED strip lights are thin flexible printed circuit boards with LEDs and resistors attached that populated by surface mounted light-emitting diodes (SMD LEDs) that usually comes with an adhesive backing. These LED strips come in many configurations meaning one can be very bright to light an entire room and another less bright for accent lighting. LED flexible strips can also be made to use any usable wavelength or color that is desired for your home or business project.A flexible LED strip can be used in almost everywhere and it is an ideal choice for thin channel letters, halo letters, edge-lit sings, cove lighting and decorative lighting, etc.

By Market Verdors:

Company A

Company B

By Types:

3528

5050

By Applications:

Low Voltage

High Voltage

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Flex LED Strip Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Flex LED Strip Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 3528

1.4.3 5050

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Flex LED Strip Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Low Voltage

1.5.3 High Voltage

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Flex LED Strip Market

1.8.1 Global Flex LED Strip Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Flex LED Strip Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Flex LED Strip Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Flex LED Strip Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Flex LED Strip Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Flex LED Strip Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Flex LED Strip Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Flex LED Strip Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Flex LED Strip Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

