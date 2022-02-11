Global Acetic Anhydride Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Acetic Anhydride market was valued at 4825.77 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.19% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Acetic anhydride is produced from acetic acid. Acetic anhydride has strong lachrymatory properties and a pungent odor. Ins colorless and has corrosive properties, which makes it harmful for humans. It is mainly utilized in the production of cellulose acetate.In terms of demand, North America is the leading region owing to huge demand from cellulose acetate market coupled with huge demand from pharmaceutical industry. However, the market for acetic anhydride is declining in North America region due to strict environmental regulations. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for acetic anhydride due to increasing demand from various end-user industries such as pharmaceutical, textiles, and polymers among others. The demand for acetic anhydride is huge from countries such as Japan, China and India. China and Japan were the leading consumers of acetic anhydride in Asia Pacific region.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

BP

Celanese

DowDuPont

Eastman

Jubilant Life Sciences

SABIC

PetroChina

By Types:

Acetic Acid Pyrolysis

Acetaldehyde Oxidation

By Applications:

Cellulose acetate

Pharmaceutical

TAED

Key Indicators Analysed

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

