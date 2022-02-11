Global Alpha Olefins Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Alpha Olefins market was valued at 7210.02 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Alpha Olefins are a family of organic compounds which are alkenes (also known as olefins) with a chemical formula CxH2x, distinguished by having a double bond at the primary or alpha (?) position.

By Market Verdors:

Shell

Chevron Phillips Chemical

INEOS

SABIC

Sasol

Evonik Industries

DOW

Exxonmobil

Qatar Chemical

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Mitsubishi Cehmical

Idemitsu Kosan

Sinopec Beijing Yashan

Petro Rabigh

Mitsui Chemicals

NPC

JAM Petrochemical

By Types:

1-Butene

1-Hexene

1-Octene

1-Decene

1-Dodecene

1-Tetradecene

1-Hexadecene

1-Octadecene

By Applications:

Polyolefin Co-monomers

Surfactants and Intermediates

Lubricants

Fine Chemicals

Plasticizers

Oil Field Chemicals

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Alpha Olefins Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Alpha Olefins Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 1-Butene

1.4.3 1-Hexene

1.4.4 1-Octene

1.4.5 1-Decene

1.4.6 1-Dodecene

1.4.7 1-Tetradecene

1.4.8 1-Hexadecene

1.4.9 1-Octadecene

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Alpha Olefins Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Polyolefin Co-monomers

1.5.3 Surfactants and Intermediates

1.5.4 Lubricants

1.5.5 Fine Chemicals

1.5.6 Plasticizers

1.5.7 Oil Field Chemicals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Alpha Olefins Market

1.8.1 Global Alpha Olefins Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Alpha Olefins Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Alpha Olefins Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Alpha Olefins Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Alpha Olefins Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

