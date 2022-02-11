Global Rice Cooker Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Rice Cooker market was valued at 5804.92 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.57% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Rice cookers automate the process by mechanically or electronically controlling heat and timing, thus freeing up a space on the hob and the attention normally reserved for rice cooking.Although rice cookers do not necessarily speed up the cooking process, with a rice cooker the cook`s involvement in cooking rice is reduced to simply measuring the rice, preparing the rice properly and using the correct amount of water – the rest of the process is automated.In the last several years, global market of Rice Cooker developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 7.54% (2013-2018). In 2018, global revenue of Rice Cooker is nearly 5054 M USD; the actual production volume is about 134.4 M Units.

By Market Verdors:

Midea

Joyoung

SUPOR(SEB)

PHILIPS

ZO JIRUSHI

Cuckoo

TIGER

CUCHEN

Panasonic

Mitsubishi

Guangdong Galanz

Povos

Guangdong Peskoe

Aroma

By Types:

Traditional Rice Cooker

IH Rice Cooker

By Applications:

Household

Commercial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

