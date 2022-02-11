Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market was valued at 284.06 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.08% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Aluminium conductor steel-reinforced cable (ACSR) is a type of high-capacity, high-strength stranded conductor typically used in overhead power lines. It is concentrically stranded conductor with one or more layers of hard drawn 1350-H19 aluminium wire on galvanized steel wire core. The core can be single wire or stranded depending on the size. Steel core wire is available in ACSR, ACSR/TW or ACSR/AW for corrosion protection. Additional corrosion protection is available through the application of grease to the core or infusion of the completed conductor with grease.Offshore windfarms, high voltage direct current links, and grid interconnections are the major drivers of the ACSR market. Increasing need for grid interconnections is resulting in rising investments in the new submarine and underground cables & accessories market over overhead transmission lines. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for ACSR among other regions studied in this report, and will continue to dominate the ACSR market. China is leading the regional ACSR market, whereas other global key markets include the U.S., India, Germany, U.K., Brazil, and Egypt. The manufacturers and service providers in Asia-Pacific are focusing and creating huge prospects in this service industry. Also, governments, private producers & service providers, and cables & accessories manufacturers are continuously trying to integrate their existing technologies and develop new ones extensively to increase the capacity of high voltage transmission and reduce the impact of high voltage transmission near residential areas. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of ACSR. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin. For industry structure analysis, the ACSR industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top 11 producers account for about 23% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of ACSR, also the leader in the whole ACSR industry. For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of ACSR producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material varies according to the aluminum and the steel price.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6849886/global-aluminium-conductor-steelreinforced-cable-2022-706

By Market Verdors:

Nexans

Southwire Company

General Cable

Apar Industries

Hengtong Group

Sumitomo Electric Industries

LS Cable

Tongda Cable

Hanhe Cable

Saudi Cable Company

K M Cables & Conductors

By Types:

ACSR – Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced

ACSR/AW – Aluminum Conductor Aluminum-Clad Steel-Reinforced

ACSR/TW – Trapezoidal Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced

By Applications:

Bare overhead transmission conductor

Primary and secondary distribution conductor

Messenger support

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-aluminium-conductor-steelreinforced-cable-2022-706-6849886

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 ACSR – Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced

1.4.3 ACSR/AW – Aluminum Conductor Aluminum-Clad Steel-Reinforced

1.4.4 ACSR/TW – Trapezoidal Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Bare overhead transmission conductor

1.5.3 Primary and secondary distribution conductor

1.5.4 Messenger support

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market

1.8.1 Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-202

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Outlook 2022

Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027