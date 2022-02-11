Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market was valued at 1777.86 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.24% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Non-destructive testing equipment is a wide group of equipment used in science and industry to evaluate the properties of a material, component or system without causing damage. Common NDT methods include ultrasonic, magnetic-particle, liquid penetrant, radiographic, remote visual inspection, eddy-current testing, and low coherence interferometry.Non-Destructive Testing Equipment is a huge market, and the total sum of the industry is more than 1.8 Billion US dollars in 2014. Moreover, this industry continuously increases, with the development of global economy. The United States is the largest market of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment, which occupies average 31.42 percent of global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment procedures per year. It is followed by Europe and China, which respectively have around 50 percent of the global total industry. Other main regions which take important part in this industry include Japan and some Industrial countries. According to the research, the most potential market in the main countries of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment industry is China, determined by its rapid growth of economy. Besides, Southeast Asia, Japan and India should also be focused by the investors. They are the potential consumers of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment. India is also a rapidly developing economy. The market of the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment is growing fast due to people`s more concentration on safety. Although the market scale is still limited at present, but the potential is considerable. The Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market is consolidated in nature. Various players are adopting competitive strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions and capitalizing untapped opportunities in the emerging economies of India and China, to sustain and gain market penetrartion across the globe. Some key players of this market include GE Measurement & Control, Olympus Corporation, Magnaflux, YXLON, Nikon Metrology NV, Zetec, Mistras, karl deutsch, Proceq, Sonatest, Union, Dndt, Huari, Aolong, Zhongke Innovation, Quanrui, Hongxu, Siui, IDEA, Runqi.

By Market Verdors:

GE Measurement & Control

Olympus Corporation

Magnaflux

YXLON

Nikon Metrology NV

Zetec

Mistras

karl deutsch

Proceq

Sonatest

Union

Dndt

Huari

Aolong

Zhongke Innovation

Quanrui

Hongxu

Siui

IDEA

Runqi

By Types:

X-Ray

Ultrasonic

Magnetic Particle

Penetrant Flaw Detection

Eddy Current Test

By Applications:

Electricity

Oil and gas

Automotive

Aerospace

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

