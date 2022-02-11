Limonene Market Research Report 2022

The global Limonene market was valued at 3.06 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.53% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Limonene is an oral dietary supplement containing a natural cyclic monoterpene and major component of the oil extracted from citrus peels with potential chemo preventive and antitumor activities. Limonene is widely used as a flavor and fragrance and is listed to be generally recognized as safe in food by the food and drug administration.Limonene is extracted from citrus peels and is mainly concentrated in Brazil, USA and Europe. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world limonene industry. The main players are Florida Chemical Company, Firmenich, Tropfruit, Citrosuco, Citrus Oleo and Ernesto Vent?s. The global production of limonene increases to 42944 MT in 2017 from 38371 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 2.28%. Global limonene capacity utilization rate remained at around 80% in 2016. In consumption market, the global consumption value of limonene increases with the 3.67% average growth rate. And USA and Brazil are the main consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 59.49% of the global consumption volume in total. Limonene has many grades, which include pharmaceutical grade, food grade and industrial grade. And each type has application industries relatively. With pharmaceutical value and flavor effect of limonene, the downs downstream application industries will need more limonene products. So, limonene has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance limonene through improving technology.

By Market Verdors:

Florida Chemical Company

Firmenich

Tropfruit

Citrosuco

Citrus Oleo

Ernesto Vent?s

Sucorrico

Agroterenas Citrus

Florachem

Lemon Concentrate

By Types:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

By Applications:

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Food Additives

Daily Chemicals Products

Chemical Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Limonene Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Limonene Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.4.3 Food Grade

1.4.4 Industrial Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Limonene Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pharmaceuticals Industry

1.5.3 Food Additives

1.5.4 Daily Chemicals Products

1.5.5 Chemical Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Limonene Market

1.8.1 Global Limonene Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Limonene Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Limonene Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Limonene Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Limonene Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Limonene Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Limonene Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Limonene Sales Volume

