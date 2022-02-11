Global Unified Communications Headset Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Unified Communications Headset market was valued at 1507.5 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 11.67% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Unified Communications (UC) is the integration of all communication services, such as instant messaging, web conferencing, video conferencing, email, texting, MMS and desktop sharing, in real-time. Unified Communications Headsets, or UC Headsets, are essentially required for noise-less enterprise communication purposes.North America has the largest global sales in Unified Communications Headset market, while the Asia-Pacific is the second sales volume market for Unified Communications Headset in 2019. In the industry, Jabra profits most in 2019 and recent years, while Plantronics and Sennheiser rank 2 and 3. The market share of them is 42.67%, 31.62% and 7.14% in 2019. The gap of market share keeps on enlarged due to different strategy. Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Unified Communications Headset, including Wired Headset and Wireless Headset. Wireless Headset is the main type for Unified Communications Headset with 60.96% of the global sales volume.

By Market Verdors:

Jabra

Plantronics

Sennheiser

Logitech

Cisco

Bose Corporation

HP

By Types:

Wired Headset

Wireless Headset

By Applications:

Contact Center

Business Enterprises

Key Indicators Analysed

