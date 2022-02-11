Global Switched Reluctance Motors Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Switched Reluctance Motors market was valued at 40.51 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.99% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The switched reluctance motor (SRM) is a type of a stepper motor, an electric motor that runs by reluctance torque. Unlike common DC motor types, power is delivered to windings in the stator (case) rather than the rotor. This greatly simplifies mechanical design as power does not have to be delivered to a moving part, but it complicates the electrical design as some sort of switching system needs to be used to deliver power to the different windings. With modern electronic devices, precisely timed switching is not a problem, and the SRM is a popular design for modern stepper motors. Its main drawback is torque ripple.Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Nidec Corporation, AMETEK, VS Technology, Shandong Kehui Power Automation etcs. The production value of Switched Reluctance Motors is about 422.0 Million USD in 2016. North America is the largest consumption of Switched Reluctance Motors, with a sales market share nearly 31.3% in 2016. The second place is Europe; following North America with the sales market share over 29.05%.. Asia Pacific is another important consumption market of Switched Reluctance Motors. Switched Reluctance Motors used in industry including Automobile Industry, Appliance Industry, Industrial Machinery and Others. Report data showed that 22.95% of the Switched Reluctance Motors market demand in Automobile Industry, 19.43% in C Appliance Industry, and 39.28% in Industrial Machinery in 2016. There are three kinds productions Constituting the Switched Reluctance Motors, which are <100 KW, 100-500 KW and >500 KW. <100 KW Switched Reluctance Motors are important in the Switched Reluctance Motors, with a production market share nearly 62.56% in 2016. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Switched Reluctance Motors industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Switched Reluctance Motors have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

By Market Verdors:

Nidec Corporation

AMETEK

VS Technology

Shandong Kehui Power Automation

Maccon GmbH

Rongjia Motor Co., Ltd

Shandong Desen

Huayang

Heliad

Rocky Mountain Technologies

By Types:

100 KW

100-500 KW

500 KW

By Applications:

Automobile Industry

Appliance Industry

Industrial Machinery

Key Indicators Analysed

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

