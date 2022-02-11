Global Plastic Rigid IBC Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Plastic Rigid IBC market was valued at 228.25 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.65% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An intermediate bulk container (or IBC) is a pallet mounted, industrial grade reusable container that is used for storing and transporting bulk liquids and powders. Also known as a tote, the IBC is capable of stacking and can be moved by a pallet jack or forklift.A plastic rigid intermediate bulk container or IBC is a rigid, self-standing vessel, lined or unlined, made from polymeric material. The typical volume is at least 119 gallons but not more than 793 gallons. IBCs are used to transport various liquid or solid products, including products identified as hazardous materials or dangerous goods. Plastic rigid IBCs are used in the food and beverage end use sector to store and transport bulk food products and various beverages across long distances from the manufacturing units. This end use category has seen a rise in demand for plastic rigid IBCs in the recent years. The food and beverage end use segment is expected to show a high pace with respect to use plastic rigid IBCs in the coming years and projected to register a high healthy CAGR of 6.2% duringthe forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

SCHUTZ

Mauser Group

Greif

Shijiheng

Snyder Industries

ZhenJiang JinShan Packing Factory

Time Technoplast Limited

ChuangXiang

Myers Industries

Hoover Ferguson Group

WERIT

Maschiopack

Pyramid Technoplast

Sotralentz

Sintex

Shanghai Fujiang Plastic Industry Group

Jielin

NOVAX

By Types:

HDPE Rigid IBC

LLDPE Rigid IBC

LDPE Rigid IBC

By Applications:

Pharmaceutical

Food

Chemical Industries

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Plastic Rigid IBC Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Plastic Rigid IBC Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 HDPE Rigid IBC

1.4.3 LLDPE Rigid IBC

1.4.4 LDPE Rigid IBC

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Plastic Rigid IBC Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical

1.5.3 Food

1.5.4 Chemical Industries

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Plastic Rigid IBC Market

1.8.1 Global Plastic Rigid IBC Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plastic Rigid IBC Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Plastic Rigid IBC Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Plastic Rigid IBC Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Plastic Rigid IBC Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Plastic Rigid IBC Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Plastic Rigid IBC Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Plastic Rigid IBC Sales Volum

