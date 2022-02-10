Global Benzoyl Peroxide Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Benzoyl Peroxide market was valued at 49.59 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.2% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Benzoyl peroxide (BPO) is an organic compound in the peroxide family. It is white, granular, crystalline solid and it is tasteless and has faint odour of benzaldehyde. It is manufactured by using benzoyl chloride and hydrogen peroxide as basic raw material. It is mainly used as polymerization initiator or curing agents in the chemical and plastics industry.Common commercially available benzoyl Peroxide contain over powder, paste and liquid with variety of content. But this report mainly covers the 50% benzoyl peroxide powder and 50% benzoyl peroxide paste, and the volume of benzoyl peroxide is calculated by these two products. Most of the enterprises produce 50% benzoyl peroxide paste and only Akzo Nobel, United Initiators, Arkema and Chinasun Specialty Products produce 50% benzoyl peroxide powder. The production of benzoyl peroxide powder holds about 52.68% and 17.03% of total production Akzo Nobel and United Initiators, respectively in 2015.

By Types:

50% Benzoyl Peroxide Powder

50% Benzoyl Peroxide Paste

By Applications:

Chemical and Plastics Industry

Building and Construction

Automotive and Transportation

