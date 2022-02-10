Global Vinyl Ester Resin Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Vinyl Ester Resin market was valued at 955.52 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.39% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Vinyl ester resin is a kind of modified epoxy resin which is produced by reaction of bisphenol or phenolic epoxy resin with methyl acrylic acidEmerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the vinyl ester resin industry,lude the development of styrene-free vinyl ester resin and emergence of bio-based vinyl ester resin.

By Market Verdors:

Polynt

Ashland

Aliancys

AOC Resins

Swancor

Sino Polymer

Scott Bader

Allnex

By Types:

Bisphenol-A Vinyl Ester Resin

Novolac Vinyl Ester Resin

Brominated Vinyl Ester Resin

Other

By Applications:

Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP)

Pipe And Tank

Construction

Transportation

Paint And Coatings

Key Indicators Analysed

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Vinyl Ester Resin Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Vinyl Ester Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Bisphenol-A Vinyl Ester Resin

1.4.3 Novolac Vinyl Ester Resin

1.4.4 Brominated Vinyl Ester Resin

1.4.5 Othe

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vinyl Ester Resin Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP)

1.5.3 Pipe And Tank

1.5.4 Construction

1.5.5 Transportation

1.5.6 Paint And Coatings

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Vinyl Ester Resin Market

1.8.1 Global Vinyl Ester Resin Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vinyl Ester Resin Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Vinyl Ester Resin Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Vinyl Ester Resin Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Vinyl Ester Resin Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Vinyl Ester Resin Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

