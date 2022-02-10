Global Airlaid Paper Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Airlaid Paper market was valued at 1029.9 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.26% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

By Market Verdors:

Glatfelter

Georgia-Pacific

McAirlaids Vliesstoffe

Duni AB

EAM Corporation (Domtar)

Fitesa

Oji Kinocloth

Kinsei Seishi

M&J Airlaid Products (Mölnlycke)

Main S.p.A.

C-airlaid

National Nonwovens

China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology

Qiaohong New Materials

Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven

Elite Paper

By Types:

Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper

Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper

Multi-bonded Airlaid Paper

By Applications:

Feminine Hygiene

Consumer Wipes

Adult Incontinence

Industrial Wipes

Tabletop

Food Pads

