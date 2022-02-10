February 10, 2022

Global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete market was valued at 7068.72 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.76% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

 

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

 

 

Lightweight aggregate concrete can be produced using a variety of lightweight aggregates. Lightweight aggregates originate from either: Natural materials, like volcanic pumice. The thermal treatment of natural raw materials like clay, slate or shale i.e. Leca. Manufacture from industrial by-products such as fly ash, i.e. Lytag. Processing of industrial by-products such as pelletised expanded slab, i.e. Pellite.Major companies in this industry include CRH PLC, Boral Limited, LafargeHolcim, etc. In 2019, their revenue accounts for 8.33%, 9.51% and 6.46% respectively. By region, North America has the highest share of consumption, at more than 38 percent.

By Market Verdors:

 

  • CRH PLC
  • Boral Limited
  • LafargeHolcim
  • Cemex
  • Cimpor
  • HeidelbergCement Group
  • Votorantim Cimentos
  • Charah Solutions
  • Titan America LLC
  • Buzzi Unicem
  • Salt River Materials Group
  • SEFA Group
  • Huaxin Cement

 

By Types:

 

  • Expansive Clay Concrete
  • Expanded Shale Concrete
  • Flyash Concrete

 

By Applications:

 

  • Residential Building
  • Commercial Building
  • Infrastructure

 

Key Indicators Analysed

 

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

 

Key Reasons to Purchase

 

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Expansive Clay Concrete

1.4.3 Expanded Shale Concrete

1.4.4 Flyash Concrete

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential Building

1.5.3 Commercial Building

1.5.4 Infrastructure

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market

1.8.1 Global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

