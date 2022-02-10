Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Fire Resistant Fabrics market was valued at 3558.51 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.95% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Fire resistant fabrics are those textiles that resist high temperature and fire. These fabrics are known to be naturally resistant in comparison to other chemical treatments or fireproof fibers that are manufactured artificially. Fire resistant fabrics are organic or carbon-containing materials that reduce a fire hazard. These fabrics do not glow or burn on removal of the ignition source; however, certain changes are observed in their physical and chemical characteristics. Apparel is expected to be the largest application in the global fire resistant fabrics market from 2017 to 2025.

By Market Verdors:

DuPont

Huntsman International

Milliken & Company

Solvay

Teijin Aramid

Kaneka Corporation

PBI Performance Products

Koninklijke Ten Cate

Lenzing

W. L. Gore & Associates

TOYOBO

By Types:

Inherent Fire-resistant Fabrics

Treated Fire-resistant Fabrics

By Applications:

Apparel

Non-Apparel

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Fire Resistant Fabrics Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Inherent Fire-resistant Fabrics

1.4.3 Treated Fire-resistant Fabrics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Apparel

1.5.3 Non-Apparel

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market

1.8.1 Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Fire Resistant Fabrics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

