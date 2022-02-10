February 10, 2022

Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone market was valued at 286.15 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.77% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

 

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

 

 

Two of the most widely used isothiazolinone biocides are 5-chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one (chloromethylisothiazolinone or CMIT) and 2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one (methylisothiazolinone or MIT), which are the active ingredients in a 3:1 mixture (CMIT: MIT) sold commercially as Kathon.The industry`s leading producers are DuPont and Dalian Bio-Chem Company, with revenues of 27.15 per cent and 24.81 per cent respectively in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

 

  • DuPont
  • Dalian Bio-Chem Company
  • Dalian Xingyuan Chemistry
  • THOR Group
  • Weifang Heaven-sent New Materials
  • Dalian Tianwei Chemical
  • Lonza
  • Clariant
  • Troy Corporation

 

By Types:

 

  • Cosmetic Grade
  • Industrial Grade

 

By Applications:

 

  • Industrial Water Treatment
  • Oilfield
  • Paper
  • Coating
  • Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

 

Key Indicators Analysed

 

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

 

Key Reasons to Purchase

 

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Cosmetic Grade

1.4.3 Industrial Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Industrial Water Treatment

1.5.3 Oilfield

1.5.4 Paper

1.5.5 Coating

1.5.6 Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market

1.8.1 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

