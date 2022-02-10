Global Ferro Manganese Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Ferro Manganese market was valued at 445.83 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.54% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ferromanganese, a ferroalloy with high content of manganese, is made by heating a mixture of the oxides MnO2 and Fe2O3, with carbon, usually as coal and coke, in either a blast furnace or an electric arc furnace-type system, called a submerged arc furnace. The oxides undergo carbothermal reduction in the furnaces, producing the ferromanganese. Ferromanganese is used as a deoxidizer for steel.In consumption market, the China is also the largest areas of Ferro Manganese consumption, the consumption volume of Ferro Manganese reached 1632 K MT In 2016, Europe and India are in the second and third position and the consumption volume of Ferro Manganese reached 1478 K MT and 415 K MT. In 2016, China occupied 33.59%, Europe occupied 30.42% and India occupied 8.54%. The three regions are the main Ferro Manganese consumption regions. Ferro Manganese mainly has many applications, which include Deoxidizer, Alloying element additive and other. Deoxidizer is the main application, the production of Deoxidizer is 3795 K MT in 2016 and occupied 78.11% market share.

By Market Verdors:

CITIC Jinzhou Metal

Yiwang Ferroalloy

Erdos

Tianjin Jinsheng

Sincerity

Sanhuan

Sheng Yan Group

Glencore

SAIL

Nikopol

Zaporozhye

By Types:

High Carbon

Medium Carbon

Low Carbon

By Applications:

Deoxidizer

Alloying element additive

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ferro Manganese Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ferro Manganese Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 High Carbon

1.4.3 Medium Carbon

1.4.4 Low Carbon

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ferro Manganese Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Deoxidizer

1.5.3 Alloying element additive

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Ferro Manganese Market

1.8.1 Global Ferro Manganese Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ferro Manganese Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Ferro Manganese Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Ferro Manganese Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Ferro Manganese Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Ferro Manganese Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Ferro Manganese Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Ferro Manganese Sales Volume

