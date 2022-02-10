Global Chlorantraniliprole Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Chlorantraniliprole market was valued at 14.82 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.04% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Chlorantraniliprole (DPX-E2Y 45) is a novel anthranilic diamide insecticide that belongs to a class of compounds that acts on the ryanodine receptor (Group 28), It is an insecticide that was developed by DuPont for control of lepidopteran pests and controls many insects primarily via interruption of normal muscle contraction pathways, which leads to paralysis and eventual death of the pest. Our data covers chlorantraniliprole products are based on 100% active ingredient chlorantraniliprole.Chlorantraniliprole can be characterized as having very little toxicity to terrestrial and aquatic vertebrates. As can be expected for an insecticide, the compound is toxic to a number of terrestrial and aquatic invertebrates. The compound can produce limited adverse effects in terrestrial and aquatic plants. As a result, the product has developed rapidly following the introduction of chlorantraniliprole by DuPont.

The growth of chlorantraniliprole`s sales from 2008 to 2014 led DuPont`s crop protection business to grow rapidly. From 2015-2017, sales of chlorantraniliprole have slowed down. About 30% of the quantity produced is used for the rice industry. Soy fruits and vegetables applications and soy applications accounted for 24% and 22% of the share of consumption volumes. The global pesticide industry is dominated by large corporations, and these corporations are becoming larger through acquisitions, allowing themselves to offer a wider range of agriculture services such as seeds and pesticides. In the past few years, there have been several major acquisitions and mergers in this industry. Lower demand growth has a side effect to this industry. Big companies maintain good performance through acquisitions and mergers. In future, the pesticide industry in the world will be turn concentrated.

The world pesticide consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation.

By Market Verdors:

DuPont (FMC)

Syngenta

Shanghai Shengnong Pesticide

Sinon Chemical

Jiangmeng Daguangming Agrochemical

Shanghai Lvze

By Types:

Suspension Concentrate (SC)

Water Dispersible Granules (WG)

Chlorantraniliprole Mixtures

By Applications:

Rice

Soy

Fruits and Vegetables

Corn

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Chlorantraniliprole Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Chlorantraniliprole Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Suspension Concentrate (SC)

1.4.3 Water Dispersible Granules (WG)

1.4.4 Chlorantraniliprole Mixtures

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Chlorantraniliprole Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Rice

1.5.3 Soy

1.5.4 Fruits and Vegetables

1.5.5 Corn

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Chlorantraniliprole Market

1.8.1 Global Chlorantraniliprole Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Chlorantraniliprole Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Chlorantraniliprole Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Chlorantraniliprole Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Chlorantraniliprole Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Chlorantraniliprole Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

