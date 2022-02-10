Composite CNG Tanks Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Compressed natural gas (CNG) (methane stored at high pressure) is a fuel which can be used in place of gasoline (petrol), Diesel fuel and propane/LPG. CNG combustion produces fewer undesirable gases than the fuels mentioned above. It is safer than other fuels in the event of a spill, because natural gas is lighter than air and disperses quickly when released. CNG may be found above oil deposits, or may be collected from landfills or wastewater treatment plants where it is known as biogas.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Composite CNG Tanks in global, including the following market information:

Global Composite CNG Tanks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Composite CNG Tanks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Composite CNG Tanks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Composite CNG Tanks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Fiber Composites Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Composite CNG Tanks include Beijing Tianhai, Faber Industrie, Hexagon Composites, Luxfer Gas Cylinders, MCS International, Quantum Technologies and Xperion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Composite CNG Tanks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Composite CNG Tanks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Composite CNG Tanks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass Fiber Composites

Carbon Fiber Composites

Global Composite CNG Tanks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Composite CNG Tanks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Composite CNG Tanks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Composite CNG Tanks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Composite CNG Tanks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Composite CNG Tanks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Composite CNG Tanks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Composite CNG Tanks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Beijing Tianhai

Faber Industrie

Hexagon Composites

Luxfer Gas Cylinders

MCS International

Quantum Technologies

Xperion

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Composite CNG Tanks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Composite CNG Tanks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Composite CNG Tanks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Composite CNG Tanks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Composite CNG Tanks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Composite CNG Tanks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Composite CNG Tanks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Composite CNG Tanks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Composite CNG Tanks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Composite CNG Tanks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Composite CNG Tanks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Composite CNG Tanks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Composite CNG Tanks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Composite CNG Tanks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Composite CNG Tanks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Composite CNG Tanks Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

