Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aerospace auxiliary power unit offers superior output required during start of main engine. Positive product outlook owing to integrated system architecture and leading-edge technology offering superior performance and reliability will drive the industry demand. Industry players are implementing bio-fuels in the systems to decrease emissions and supporting eco-friendly initiatives in aviation industry. Moreover, customers are focusing higher electric capabilities on board the aircraft offering enhanced passenger comfort requiring higher output.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit in global, including the following market information:

Global Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit market was valued at 2741.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3185.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Shaft power output type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit include Honeywell, Jenoptik, Kinetics, Dewey, Hamilton Sundstrand, Microturbo, The Marvin and Falck Schmidt, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Shaft power output type

Compressed air output type

Global Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Civil

Military

Global Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell

Jenoptik

Kinetics

Dewey

Hamilton Sundstrand

Microturbo

The Marvin

Falck Schmidt

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit Players in Global Market

