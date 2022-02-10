Aircraft Door Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aircraft door are high engineering driven component as compared to conventional counterparts offering superior strength to weight ratio. Industry players are adopting new manufacturing techniques to maintain weight to strength ratio of these components. Manufacturers offering affordable light weight products will positively influence the aircraft door penetration. Industry players are adopting advanced manufacturing processes owing to growing usage of composite materials. These materials reduce overall weight compared to metal parts such as cast aluminum and black aluminum composites. Stringent emission regulations will positively influence the product demand.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aircraft Door in global, including the following market information:

Global Aircraft Door Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aircraft Door Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Aircraft Door companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aircraft Door market was valued at 3493.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4576.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Passenger Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aircraft Door include Boeing, Airbus, Esterline, GKN and Goodrich, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aircraft Door manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aircraft Door Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aircraft Door Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Passenger

Cargo

Global Aircraft Door Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aircraft Door Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Narrow Body

Wide Body

Very Large Aircraft

Global Aircraft Door Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aircraft Door Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aircraft Door revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aircraft Door revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aircraft Door sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Aircraft Door sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Boeing

Airbus

Esterline

GKN

Goodrich

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aircraft Door Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aircraft Door Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aircraft Door Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aircraft Door Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aircraft Door Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aircraft Door Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aircraft Door Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aircraft Door Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aircraft Door Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aircraft Door Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aircraft Door Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aircraft Door Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aircraft Door Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aircraft Door Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aircraft Door Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aircraft Door Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Aircraft Door Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Passenger

4.1.3 Cargo

