Noise Monitoring Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The growing occupational hearing impairment in industries, stringent government policies, demand for reducing noise pollution in urban areas, and the need for noise monitoring systems at airports to optimize profit and capacity are some of the major factors driving the growth of this market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Noise Monitoring in global, including the following market information:

Global Noise Monitoring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Noise Monitoring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Noise Monitoring companies in 2021 (%)

The global Noise Monitoring market was valued at 544.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 675.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Short-Term Monitoring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Noise Monitoring include BRUEL & KJAER, EXTECH INSTRUMENTS, CIRRUS RESEARCH, 3M, LARSON DAVIS, PCE INSTRUMENTS, NORSONIC, PULSAR INSTRUMENTS and SINUS MESSTECHNIK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Noise Monitoring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Noise Monitoring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Noise Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Short-Term Monitoring

Long-Term Monitoring

Permanent Monitoring

Global Noise Monitoring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Noise Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Airport

Hospital

Residential

Railway

Other

Global Noise Monitoring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Noise Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Noise Monitoring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Noise Monitoring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Noise Monitoring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Noise Monitoring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BRUEL & KJAER

EXTECH INSTRUMENTS

CIRRUS RESEARCH

3M

LARSON DAVIS

PCE INSTRUMENTS

NORSONIC

PULSAR INSTRUMENTS

SINUS MESSTECHNIK

CESVA INSTRUMENTS

TESTO

SVANTEK

SKF

RION

CASELLA CEL

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Noise Monitoring Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Noise Monitoring Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Noise Monitoring Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Noise Monitoring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Noise Monitoring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Noise Monitoring Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Noise Monitoring Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Noise Monitoring Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Noise Monitoring Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Noise Monitoring Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Noise Monitoring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Noise Monitoring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Noise Monitoring Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Noise Monitoring Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Noise Monitoring Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Noise Monitoring Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Noise Monitoring Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

