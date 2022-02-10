Non-Lethal Weapons Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Non-Lethal Weapons Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The rise in the subsea construction vessel industry has given a boost to its related equipment industry such as offshore cranes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Offshore Crane in global, including the following market information:
- Global Offshore Crane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Offshore Crane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Offshore Crane companies in 2021 (%)
The global Offshore Crane market was valued at 15710 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 22650 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0-500 MT Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Offshore Crane include Cargotec, Konecranes, Liebherr, Manitowoc, Terex Corporation, Huisman, Kenz Figee, National Oilwell Varco and Palfinger and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Offshore Crane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Offshore Crane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Offshore Crane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 0-500 MT
- 500-3000 MT
- Above 3000 MT
Global Offshore Crane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Offshore Crane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil Rig Cranes
- Marine Cranes
- Others
Global Offshore Crane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Offshore Crane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Offshore Crane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Offshore Crane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Offshore Crane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Offshore Crane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Cargotec
- Konecranes
- Liebherr
- Manitowoc
- Terex Corporation
- Huisman
- Kenz Figee
- National Oilwell Varco
- Palfinger
- Zoomlion
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Offshore Crane Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Offshore Crane Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Offshore Crane Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Offshore Crane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Offshore Crane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Offshore Crane Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Offshore Crane Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Offshore Crane Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Offshore Crane Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Offshore Crane Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Offshore Crane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Offshore Crane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Offshore Crane Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore Crane Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Offshore Crane Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore Crane Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Offshore Crane Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 0-500 MT
