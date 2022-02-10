Offshore Crane Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The rise in the subsea construction vessel industry has given a boost to its related equipment industry such as offshore cranes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Offshore Crane in global, including the following market information:

Global Offshore Crane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Offshore Crane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Offshore Crane companies in 2021 (%)

The global Offshore Crane market was valued at 15710 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 22650 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0-500 MT Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Offshore Crane include Cargotec, Konecranes, Liebherr, Manitowoc, Terex Corporation, Huisman, Kenz Figee, National Oilwell Varco and Palfinger and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Offshore Crane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Offshore Crane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Offshore Crane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0-500 MT

500-3000 MT

Above 3000 MT

Global Offshore Crane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Offshore Crane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil Rig Cranes

Marine Cranes

Others

Global Offshore Crane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Offshore Crane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Offshore Crane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Offshore Crane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Offshore Crane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Offshore Crane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cargotec

Konecranes

Liebherr

Manitowoc

Terex Corporation

Huisman

Kenz Figee

National Oilwell Varco

Palfinger

Zoomlion

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Offshore Crane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Offshore Crane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Offshore Crane Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Offshore Crane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Offshore Crane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Offshore Crane Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Offshore Crane Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Offshore Crane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Offshore Crane Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Offshore Crane Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Offshore Crane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Offshore Crane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Offshore Crane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore Crane Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Offshore Crane Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore Crane Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Offshore Crane Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 0-500 MT

