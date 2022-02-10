Offshore Decommissioning Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Offshore decommissioning is plugging the oil and gas wells which are matured and are non-productive.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Offshore Decommissioning in Global, including the following market information:

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-offshore-decommissioning-2022-2028-544

The global Offshore Decommissioning market was valued at 5340.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6393.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Well Plugging & Abandonment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Offshore Decommissioning include Amec Foster Wheeler, Technipfmc, Ramboll, John Wood Group, Tetra Technologies, Heerema Marine Contractors, Petrofac, Claxton Engineering Services and Aker Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Offshore Decommissioning companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Well Plugging & Abandonment

Platform Remova

Others

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Shallow

Deepwater

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Offshore Decommissioning revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Offshore Decommissioning revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amec Foster Wheeler

Technipfmc

Ramboll

John Wood Group

Tetra Technologies

Heerema Marine Contractors

Petrofac

Claxton Engineering Services

Aker Solutions

Allseas

Deepocean Group Holding

Operator Profiles

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/machines/global-offshore-decommissioning-2022-2028-544

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Offshore Decommissioning Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Offshore Decommissioning Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Offshore Decommissioning Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Offshore Decommissioning Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Offshore Decommissioning Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Offshore Decommissioning Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Offshore Decommissioning Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore Decommissioning Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Offshore Decommissioning Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore Decommissioning Companies

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Offshore Decommissioning Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition

Global and China Offshore Decommissioning Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026