Offshore Decommissioning Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Offshore decommissioning is plugging the oil and gas wells which are matured and are non-productive.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Offshore Decommissioning in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Offshore Decommissioning market was valued at 5340.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6393.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Well Plugging & Abandonment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Offshore Decommissioning include Amec Foster Wheeler, Technipfmc, Ramboll, John Wood Group, Tetra Technologies, Heerema Marine Contractors, Petrofac, Claxton Engineering Services and Aker Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Offshore Decommissioning companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Offshore Decommissioning Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Well Plugging & Abandonment
- Platform Remova
- Others
Global Offshore Decommissioning Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Shallow
- Deepwater
Global Offshore Decommissioning Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Offshore Decommissioning revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Offshore Decommissioning revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Amec Foster Wheeler
- Technipfmc
- Ramboll
- John Wood Group
- Tetra Technologies
- Heerema Marine Contractors
- Petrofac
- Claxton Engineering Services
- Aker Solutions
- Allseas
- Deepocean Group Holding
- Operator Profiles
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Offshore Decommissioning Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Offshore Decommissioning Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Offshore Decommissioning Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Offshore Decommissioning Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Offshore Decommissioning Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Offshore Decommissioning Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Offshore Decommissioning Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore Decommissioning Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Offshore Decommissioning Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore Decommissioning Companies
