Packaging Equipment Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Packaging equipment refers to machinery used for packaging products before they are dispatched for storage and distribution.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Packaging Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Packaging Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Packaging Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Packaging Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Packaging Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Filling Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Packaging Equipment include Barry Whemiller, Coesia, Krones, Mamata, Nordson, Pro Mach, Automated Packaging Systems, Dover and GEA Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Packaging Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Packaging Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Packaging Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Filling Equipment

Labelling And Coding Equipment

Sealing Equipment

Wrapping Equipment

Other

Global Packaging Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Packaging Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Other

Global Packaging Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Packaging Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Packaging Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Packaging Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Packaging Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Packaging Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Barry Whemiller

Coesia

Krones

Mamata

Nordson

Pro Mach

Automated Packaging Systems

Dover

GEA Group

Graphic Packaging Holding

Illinois Tool Works

Multivac

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Packaging Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Packaging Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Packaging Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Packaging Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Packaging Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Packaging Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Packaging Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Packaging Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Packaging Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Packaging Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Packaging Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Packaging Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Packaging Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Packaging Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Packaging Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Packaging Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

