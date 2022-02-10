Packaging Machinery Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Packaging machinery is used in the primary as well as secondary packaging of food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Packaging Machinery in global, including the following market information:

Global Packaging Machinery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Packaging Machinery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Packaging Machinery companies in 2021 (%)

The global Packaging Machinery market was valued at 35770 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 47020 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

FFS Machinery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Packaging Machinery include Barry-Wehmiller Companies, GEA Group, Illinois Tool Works, Krones and Robert Bosch, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Packaging Machinery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Packaging Machinery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Packaging Machinery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

FFS Machinery

Labeling

Coding Machinery

Sealing Machinery

Wrapping And Bundling Machinery

Other

Global Packaging Machinery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Packaging Machinery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Medicine

Electronic Products

Other

Global Packaging Machinery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Packaging Machinery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Packaging Machinery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Packaging Machinery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Packaging Machinery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Packaging Machinery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Barry-Wehmiller Companies

GEA Group

Illinois Tool Works

Krones

Robert Bosch

