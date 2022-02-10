Waterborne Coating Additives Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Waterborne Coating Additives in global, including the following market information:

Global Waterborne Coating Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Waterborne Coating Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Waterborne Coating Additives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Waterborne Coating Additives market was valued at 2868.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3510.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wetting & Dispersion Additives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Waterborne Coating Additives include AkzoNobel, Evonik, BASF, Solvay, BYK, Harmony Additive, Dow, Allnex and Arkema, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Waterborne Coating Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Waterborne Coating Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Waterborne Coating Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wetting & Dispersion Additives

Defoaming Agents

Rheology Modifiers

Flow Additives

Other

Global Waterborne Coating Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Waterborne Coating Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wood Coatings

Furniture Coatings

Plastic Coatings

Printing Inks

Other

Global Waterborne Coating Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Waterborne Coating Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Waterborne Coating Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Waterborne Coating Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Waterborne Coating Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Waterborne Coating Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel

Evonik

BASF

Solvay

BYK

Harmony Additive

Dow

Allnex

Arkema

Air Products

Huber Engineered Materials

Falcon Technologies

Shah Patil

Troy

KaMin LLC

Lubrizol Advanced Materials

Taminco

King Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Waterborne Coating Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Waterborne Coating Additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Waterborne Coating Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Waterborne Coating Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Waterborne Coating Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Waterborne Coating Additives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Waterborne Coating Additives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Waterborne Coating Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Waterborne Coating Additives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Waterborne Coating Additives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Waterborne Coating Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Waterborne Coating Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Waterborne Coating Additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waterborne Coating Additives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Waterborne Coating Additives Companies

