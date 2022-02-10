Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) in global, including the following market information:
Global Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) include BASF, Dow Chemical Company, Solvay, LUBON (TJ), Qingdao Tianya Chemical, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Shandong Kailong Chemical Technology, Ultramarines and Kamdhenu Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Food Grade
- Pharmaceutical Grade
- Photo Grade
- Industrial Grade
Global Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food and Beverages Industry
- Pharmaceutical
- Water Treatment
- Paper and Pulp Industry
- Photographic and Film Industry
- Other (Rubber, Paint)
Global Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Dow Chemical Company
- Solvay
- LUBON (TJ)
- Qingdao Tianya Chemical
- Aditya Birla Chemicals
- Shandong Kailong Chemical Technology
- Ultramarines
- Kamdhenu Chemicals
- Interchem Group
- Kodia Company
- Changsha Lantian Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Metabisulphite (CAS 7681-57-4) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
