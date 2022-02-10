Disposable Oxygen Masks Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Oxygen Masks in global, including the following market information:

Global Disposable Oxygen Masks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Disposable Oxygen Masks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Disposable Oxygen Masks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Disposable Oxygen Masks market was valued at 915.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1373.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pediatric Disposable Oxygen Masks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Disposable Oxygen Masks include Medline Industries, Drive Medical, McKesson, TeleFlex, Dynarex, Fosmedic, Besmed, BLS Systems and Flexicare Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Disposable Oxygen Masks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Disposable Oxygen Masks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Oxygen Masks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pediatric Disposable Oxygen Masks

Adult Disposable Oxygen Masks

Global Disposable Oxygen Masks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Oxygen Masks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Other Health Facilities

Global Disposable Oxygen Masks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Oxygen Masks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Disposable Oxygen Masks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Disposable Oxygen Masks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Disposable Oxygen Masks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Disposable Oxygen Masks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medline Industries

Drive Medical

McKesson

TeleFlex

Dynarex

Fosmedic

Besmed

BLS Systems

Flexicare Medical

Heyer Medical

American Medical Rentals

Ambu

CareFusion

Allied Healthcare

George Philips

