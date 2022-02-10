Toner Resins Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Toner Resins in global, including the following market information:

Global Toner Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Toner Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Toner Resins companies in 2021 (%)

The global Toner Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Magnetic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Toner Resins include Mitsubishi Chemical, Canon, Trend Tone Imaging, ZEON, Mikasa Sangyo, Tomoegawa, ACM Technologies, HG Technologies and Toner Resin Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Toner Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Toner Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Toner Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Magnetic

Non-Magnetic

Global Toner Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Toner Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Drum Unit

Printing Ink

Other

Global Toner Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Toner Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Toner Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Toner Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Toner Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Toner Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsubishi Chemical

Canon

Trend Tone Imaging

ZEON

Mikasa Sangyo

Tomoegawa

ACM Technologies

HG Technologies

Toner Resin Technology

Rathi Graphic Technologies Limited

Royal Precision Technology

IMEX

Integral GmbH

AQC Group

QuickLabel Systems

