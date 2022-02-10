Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate in global, including the following market information:
Global Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Foaming Adhesive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate include Soudal (Belgium), Bostik (France), Sika AG (Switzerland), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Henkel (Germany), 3M Company (U.S.), H.B. Fuller (U.S.) and Tremco Illbruck (Germany), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Foaming Adhesive
- Anaerobic Adhesive
- Conductive Adhesive
- Cryogenic Adhesive
- Others
Global Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Building & Construction
- Automotive & Transportation
- Industrial Assembly
Global Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Soudal (Belgium)
- Bostik (France)
- Sika AG (Switzerland)
- Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)
- Henkel (Germany)
- 3M Company (U.S.)
- H.B. Fuller (U.S.)
- Tremco Illbruck (Germany)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
