Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive in global, including the following market information:

Global Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Foaming Adhesive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive include Soudal (Belgium), Bostik (France), Sika AG (Switzerland), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Henkel (Germany), 3M Company (U.S.), H.B. Fuller (U.S.) and Tremco Illbruck (Germany), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Foaming Adhesive

Anaerobic Adhesive

Conductive Adhesive

Cryogenic Adhesive

Others

Global Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Assembly

Global Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Soudal (Belgium)

Bostik (France)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Henkel (Germany)

3M Company (U.S.)

H.B. Fuller (U.S.)

Tremco Illbruck (Germany)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Epoxy-Polyurethane Adhesive Companies

