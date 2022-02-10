Blood Glucose Device Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Blood Glucose Device in global, including the following market information:

Global Blood Glucose Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Blood Glucose Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Blood Glucose Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global Blood Glucose Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Blood Glucose Monitors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Blood Glucose Device include Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), ARKRAY (Japan), Dexcom (U.S.), F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Medtronic (U.S.), Nipro Diagnostics (U.S.) and Terumo Medical Corporation (U.S.), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Blood Glucose Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Blood Glucose Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Blood Glucose Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Blood Glucose Monitors

Glucose Monitoring Strips

Lancets

Global Blood Glucose Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Blood Glucose Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Diagnostics

Home Settings

Others

Global Blood Glucose Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Blood Glucose Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Blood Glucose Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Blood Glucose Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Blood Glucose Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Blood Glucose Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

ARKRAY (Japan)

Dexcom (U.S.)

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Johnson & Johnson (U.S.)

Medtronic (U.S.)

Nipro Diagnostics (U.S.)

Terumo Medical Corporation (U.S.)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Blood Glucose Device Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Blood Glucose Device Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Blood Glucose Device Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Blood Glucose Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Blood Glucose Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Blood Glucose Device Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Blood Glucose Device Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Blood Glucose Device Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Blood Glucose Device Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Blood Glucose Device Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Blood Glucose Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Blood Glucose Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Blood Glucose Device Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blood Glucose Device Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Blood Glucose Device Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blood Glucose Device Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

