Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) in global, including the following market information:

Global Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Semi-Synthetic Automatic Transmission Fluid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) include ExxonMobil, Castrol, AMSOIL, AISIN, Red Line, Shell, Ford, Honda and Prestone, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Semi-Synthetic Automatic Transmission Fluid

Full-Synthetic Automatic Transmission Fluid

Global Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ExxonMobil

Castrol

AMSOIL

AISIN

Red Line

Shell

Ford

Honda

Prestone

Sinclair

Pentosin

B&M

Gulf

Super Tech

Valvoline

Afton Chemical

Petro-Canada

Royal Purple

Amalie

Sinopec Lubricant

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) Players in Global Market

