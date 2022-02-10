Digital Nose technology Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Digital scent technology (or olfactory technology) is the engineering discipline dealing with olfactory representation. It is a technology to sense, transmit and receive scent-enabled digital media (such as web pages, video games, movies and music). This sensing part of this technology works by using olfactometers and electronic noses.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Nose technology in global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Nose technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Digital Nose technology Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Digital Nose technology companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Nose technology market was valued at 55 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 483.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

E-nose Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Nose technology include Alpha MOS, Airsense Analytics, Odotech, Owlstone Medical, Scentee, Food Sniffer, Electronics Sensor, eNose Company and Sensigent, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Digital Nose technology manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Nose technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital Nose technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

E-nose

Scent synthesizer

Global Digital Nose technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital Nose technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Entertainment

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Environment

Other

Global Digital Nose technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital Nose technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Nose technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Nose technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Digital Nose technology sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Digital Nose technology sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alpha MOS

Airsense Analytics

Odotech

Owlstone Medical

Scentee

Food Sniffer

Electronics Sensor

eNose Company

Sensigent

Scentrealm

Olorama Technology

Aryballe Technologies

TellSpec

Sensorwake

RoboScientific

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Nose technology Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Nose technology Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Nose technology Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Nose technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Nose technology Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Digital Nose technology Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Nose technology Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Nose technology Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Nose technology Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Digital Nose technology Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Digital Nose technology Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Nose technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Nose technology Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Nose technology Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Nose technology Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Nose technology Companies

