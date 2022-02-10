Current Transformer Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Current Transformer in global, including the following market information:

Global Current Transformer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Current Transformer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Current Transformer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Current Transformer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dry Type Current Transformer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Current Transformer include FANOX ELECTRONIC, FRER, Hammond, IME Spa, Littelfuse, Meagacon AS, ONSET, PREMO and Shaanxi Shinhom Enterprise, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Current Transformer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Current Transformer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Current Transformer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dry Type Current Transformer

Pouring Type Current Transformer

Oil-Immersed Current Transformer

Gas Insulated Current Transformer

Global Current Transformer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Current Transformer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power Plants

Factory

Other

Global Current Transformer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Current Transformer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Current Transformer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Current Transformer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Current Transformer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Current Transformer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FANOX ELECTRONIC

FRER

Hammond

IME Spa

Littelfuse

Meagacon AS

ONSET

PREMO

Shaanxi Shinhom Enterprise

SOCOMEC

Acme Electric

ARTECHE Group

BENDER

CG Power Systems

CIRCUTOR

Contrel elettronica

Crompton Instruments

Datatronic

Doepke Schaltgerate GmbH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Current Transformer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Current Transformer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Current Transformer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Current Transformer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Current Transformer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Current Transformer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Current Transformer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Current Transformer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Current Transformer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Current Transformer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Current Transformer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Current Transformer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Current Transformer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Current Transformer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Current Transformer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Current Transformer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

