Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) in global, including the following market information:

Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) market was valued at 174.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 264.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Feed Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) include Phosagro, Rudong Huayun Chemical, Rudong Zhenfeng Yiyang Chemical, Nantong Shengfeng Chemical, Compass Chemicals, Lianfeng Chemicals, Yichang Kaixiang Chemical, Top Pharm Chemical Group and Deqing Dongwei Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Feed Grade

Industrial Grade

Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agrochemical

Plastics & Polymers

Oil & Gas

Water Treatment

Feed

Other

Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Phosagro

Rudong Huayun Chemical

Rudong Zhenfeng Yiyang Chemical

Nantong Shengfeng Chemical

Compass Chemicals

Lianfeng Chemicals

Yichang Kaixiang Chemical

Top Pharm Chemical Group

Deqing Dongwei Chemical

Airedale Chemical Holding Group

Zibo Pioneer Group

Hubei Lianxing Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phosphorous Acid (CAS 7664-38-2) Players in Global Market

