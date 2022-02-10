Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) in global, including the following market information:

Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hexamethylenetetramine 99.00% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) include INEOS, Simalin Chemicals, KH Chemicals, Knoria Chemicals & Industries (KCI), Triveni Chemicals, CCC Group, Zhonglan Industry, Jinan Yuanhai Chemical and Jiangsu Kaimao Chemical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hexamethylenetetramine 99.00%

Hexamethylenetetramine 96.00-98.00%

Other

Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Textiles

Plastic

Pharmaceutical

Paints and Coatings

Adhesives

Energy and Fuel

Food and Beverages

Other

Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

INEOS

Simalin Chemicals

KH Chemicals

Knoria Chemicals & Industries (KCI)

Triveni Chemicals

CCC Group

Zhonglan Industry

Jinan Yuanhai Chemical

Jiangsu Kaimao Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

