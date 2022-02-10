Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) in global, including the following market information:
Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hexamethylenetetramine 99.00% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) include INEOS, Simalin Chemicals, KH Chemicals, Knoria Chemicals & Industries (KCI), Triveni Chemicals, CCC Group, Zhonglan Industry, Jinan Yuanhai Chemical and Jiangsu Kaimao Chemical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hexamethylenetetramine 99.00%
- Hexamethylenetetramine 96.00-98.00%
- Other
Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Textiles
- Plastic
- Pharmaceutical
- Paints and Coatings
- Adhesives
- Energy and Fuel
- Food and Beverages
- Other
Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- INEOS
- Simalin Chemicals
- KH Chemicals
- Knoria Chemicals & Industries (KCI)
- Triveni Chemicals
- CCC Group
- Zhonglan Industry
- Jinan Yuanhai Chemical
- Jiangsu Kaimao Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) (CAS 100-97-0) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
