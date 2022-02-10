Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) in global, including the following market information:

Global Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Praseodymium Oxide 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) include Metall Rare Earth Limited (MREL), Smart Metal Limited, Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group, Changzhou Mingzhu Rare-earth, Uranus Chemical, Guangzhou KEHONG Rare Earths&New Materials, Gerhold Chemetals, Sparrowchem and Qingdao Xiguanya Factory, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Praseodymium Oxide 99%

Praseodymium Oxide 99.9%

Praseodymium Oxide 99.99%

Praseodymium Oxide 99.999%

Other

Global Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ceramic Colorants & Pigments

Petroleum Catalytic Cracking

Magnetic Materials

Other

Global Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Metall Rare Earth Limited (MREL)

Smart Metal Limited

Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group

Changzhou Mingzhu Rare-earth

Uranus Chemical

Guangzhou KEHONG Rare Earths&New Materials

Gerhold Chemetals

Sparrowchem

Qingdao Xiguanya Factory

China Ocean Metal Material

Hangzhou Xinfei Non-ferrous Metals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Praseodymium Oxide (CAS 12037-29-5) Players in Global Market

